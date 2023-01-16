Cleveland apartment tenant worried for safety after ceiling collapses a 4th time

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A local man is scared for his family’s safety any time they come visit.

His ceiling keeps caving in. Most recently, tiles fell on top of him while he slept.

With no place to turn, he called the 19 Troubleshooters for help.

“It’s unsafe,” said Carlyle Thomas, apartment tenant of Cleveland’s Allerton Apartments. “I shouldn’t have to live like that. Nobody should have to live like that.”

Thomas is sick of living at a place that’s falling apart.

For years, his ceiling has been leaking. It has gotten bad enough the ceiling tiles have started to collapse.

“Just started feeling drops,” said Thomas. “I’m thinking, maybe I’m like just dreaming, and the next thing you know, it was boom.”

Sunday morning, Thomas says the ceiling fell in right on top of him, leaving a huge mess behind.

Maintenance came to clean up the mess and patch up the ceiling with another tile, but Thomas says the same thing keeps happening. Four times, to be exact, with another leak already causing damage.

“And as you can see, the problem starts again,” said Thomas, referring to a towel. “And this is soaked, like very bad.”

Thomas showed 19 News his call log on his cell phone of his constant attempts to reach maintenance.

He wants the roof fixed, but says management won’t touch it. Now, he’s asking the 19 Troubleshooters to get involved.

We started at the front office, but no one came to the door. So we called and were forwarded to voicemail.

19 News still hasn’t heard back.

Certainly a frustrating outcome for Thomas and others at Allerton Apartments concerned for their safety, but the 19 Troubleshooters will stay on them until they find a solution to this growing issue.

