Cleveland Browns had the cheapest resale tickets in the AFC North, and there’s probably a reason why

While Cleveland Browns fans watch the playoffs from the bench, it's time to look at secondary resale market.

According to the website Vivid Seats, the Browns had the cheapest average ticket price for this past season of all teams in the AFC North.

AFC North – Average Ticket Price

Pittsburgh Steelers - $213

Cincinnati Bengals - $173

Baltimore Ravens - $156

Cleveland Browns - $120

Keep in mind tickets sold on sites like Vivid Seats, are generally fans who are selling tickets to other fans.

With that said, there were multiple weeks at the end of the season, when the Browns were eliminated from the playoffs, where tickets were being sold for bare minimums.

The Dec. 24 game against the New Orleans Saints, with windchills well below zero, had dozens and dozens of tickets being sold for $3.00.

So saying that Browns tickets were the most affordable in the AFC North may have had more to do with the product on the field and weather conditions driving down the average price.

That being said, according to Vivid Seats, Browns fans traveled extremely well this season.

Based on the location of a sales, Vivid can track where fans traveled to the most and this season it was Houston against the Texans at NRG Stadium.

That probably shouldn’t be a surprise as it was the return of Deshaun Watson after his 11 game suspension, his first game as a Brown, and it was also against his former team.

As for the rest of the season here are the top 5 hottest games for tickets on the resale sight based on average price:

Hottest Cleveland Browns Tickets this Season

09/22/22 Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (TNF) - $158 11/27/22 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns - $149 10/16/22 New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns - $119 10/31/22 Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (MNF) - $119 10/09/22 Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns - $118

