Cleveland police: man fatally shot at Sunoco
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot and killed at a Sunoco gas station early Monday morning, police say.
Police say the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at the Sunoco located at 13009 Buckeye Ave.
Police say a man died due to a gunshot wound.
No further information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
