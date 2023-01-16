2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland police: man fatally shot at Sunoco

Deadly shooting investigation.
Deadly shooting investigation.(MGN)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot and killed at a Sunoco gas station early Monday morning, police say.

Police say the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at the Sunoco located at 13009 Buckeye Ave.

Police say a man died due to a gunshot wound.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged

Latest News

University Hospitals hands out free car locks after multiple vehicle thefts
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after being sacked by Pittsburgh...
Cleveland Browns had the cheapest resale tickets in the AFC North, and there’s probably a reason why
Bropwns Bottom 10 moments
Browns Bottom 10 moments of 2022
(Source; Mentor-on-the-Lake police)
Mentor-on-the-Lake police now have sensory kits in their cruisers