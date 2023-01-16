Cleveland police: man fatally shot at Sunoco

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot and killed at a Sunoco gas station early Monday morning, police say.

Police say the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at the Sunoco located at 13009 Buckeye Ave.

Police say a man died due to a gunshot wound.

No further information is available at this time.

