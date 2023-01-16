2 Strong 4 Bullies
Clevelander’s receive awards at 20th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship event

2023 Atrium Health Charlotte-Mecklenburg Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday Celebration
2023 Atrium Health Charlotte-Mecklenburg Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday Celebration(WBTV)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 20th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Event will be held on Monday at 12 p.m.

According to a news release, members of the Greater Cleveland Community are selected every year for their dedication to service in various professional areas that assist in elevating the community.

19 News reporter Harry Boomer will receive the 2023 Broadcast Journalist of the year award at the event.

This year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship event will have a special concert presented by the Lutheran East Gospel Choir.

A special video presentation will also be played at the event by civil rights attorney Avery Friedman.

The event will be held at the Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church, 1161 E. 105th St.

