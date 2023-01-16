Donations requested for Medina County family who lost everything in house fire

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The home of a Brunswick Hills family was destroyed in a house fire early Sunday morning and now community members have organized a gift card and clothing drive.

Firefighters responded to the home on Substation Road around 5:20 a.m.

When they arrived, flames were already coming from the roof.

The mom and her three children were already outside the home, but one of the children was treated for burn injuries and several pets were killed.

The fire was brought under control just before 7 a.m.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire was blamed on a space heater placed too close to combustibles.

Brunswick City Schools, Brunswick Hills Police Department and Brunswick Hills Police Association are now collecting new clothes and/or gift cards for the family. They are not accepting furniture or other household items for the family.

Below is a list of clothing items the family needs at this moment:

Mom: Shirts, Medium/Large; pants, size 12 and shoes, size 10 women’s

Girl 15/16 yo: Shirts, Medium/Large; pants, size 10/12 and shoes 9 women’s

Boy 12/13 yo: Shirts, Men’s Medium/Large; pants, 14-16 boys and shoes 9/10 mens

Boy 6 yo: Shirts, kids size 5; pants, size 5 and kids shoes size 12/13

The point of contact for the school district is Asst. Superintendent Kathy Verhest at 440-420-0534.

The point of contact for Brunswick Hills PD is SRO Fisher and/or Ellen Young at 330-273-3722.

Drop-offs also can be done at the Fair Trade Supply Company, located at 734 Pearl Road, Brunswick. The dates and times for the drop offs at Fair Trade Supply are: Tuesday, Jan,17 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

