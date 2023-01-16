Gambling addiction hotlines getting more calls since sports gambling legalization in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Since the legalization of sports gambling in the State of Ohio, gambling addiction hotlines have seen a massive increase in calls.

According to Nabil Pervaiz with Recovery Resources, calls to their hotline and statewide through two weeks have already exceeded the number of calls received in the entire month of January last year.

Pervaiz says that the attention given to each person can depend on the situation, however it has meant that accurate staffing is needed to ensure that each call is done well.

As sports gambling is fairly new in Ohio, Pervaiz says that education around the addiction is needed. Much of that can be found at the Recovery Resources page here.

