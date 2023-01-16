Grand jury indicts woman accused of stabbing parents in North Ridgeville

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Grand Jury indicted a Lakewood woman accused of stabbing her mom and dad at their North Ridgeville home last December.

Emily Deese, 34, was indicted on the charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, domestic violence and tampering with evidence.

Emily Deese ((Source: North Ridgeville police))

North Ridgeville police said officers were called to the home in the 6600 block of Amber Way around 4:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 2022.

When they arrived, they found Deese’s 67-year-old mom and 69-year-old dad suffering from serious injuries.

“There was blood splattered within the roadway, in the driveway and on the door. You could see hand prints. There was more splatter throughout the house, [an] enormous pool of blood on the ground, just splatter everywhere. More than I’ve ever seen,” said North Ridgeville police officer Clint Chasko.

Police said EMS transported the mom and dad to UH St. John Medical Center in Westlake where they were treated and released.

Deese was taken into custody several blocks from her parent’s home.

Deese remains held on a $240,00 bond at the Lorain County Jail.

