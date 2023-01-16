Loved ones shocked after Cleveland family slain in shooting: ‘There were no signs’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family was forever changed ahead of the weekend following a tragedy that left four dead and an 8-year-old girl injured.

Cleveland police investigators have accused 41-year-old Martin Muniz of killing his own relatives.

He shot all five of them in different rooms of a Mack Court home around 7 p.m. Friday, according to police.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victims as Jayden Baez, Miguel Gonzalez, Angelic Gonzalez and her husband Anthony Booth.

Cleveland police said Gonzalez and Booth’s daughter, Eyana, survived. She is recovering at MetroHealth.

“It’s been hell [that] I can’t wrap my head around,” Gloria Hernandez, Angelic’s bestfriend and aunt to her children, told 19 News in a Zoom interview.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral arrangements and Eyana’s medical expenses.

“Eyana is so bright, so smart so blunt,” Hernandez said. “Not hearing from [Angelic] is killing me, we would sit on the phone for hours, cooking, working whatever. This is going to be a huge adjustment for me and my kids.”

Hernandez says Angelic and Muniz shared the same mother. Angelic took him in to give him a place to stay and it ended in pain and heartache.

“There were no signs when I tell you no signs,” Hernandez said. “It’s hard to believe.”

Angelic had just started her new job as an account. Booth was a mechanic. The two had an unbreakable bond.

“They were doing so good. They were getting along so well, two peas in a bond,” she said. “He loved his wife, he loved his wife to death.”

Baez, Angelic’s son, was a child who loved martial arts.

“He was smart, but he was on the higher spectrum of autism and Angie always fought nail and tooth for baby,” Hernandez said.

The family, now focused on peacefully laying everyone to rest, is requesting donations from the public.

