Mentor-on-the-Lake police now have sensory kits in their cruisers

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Hussman Institute for Autism donated 10 sensory kits to the Mentor-on-the-Lake police department.

The kits have been placed in all the cruisers.

According to the organization, the sensory kits are helpful when officers are dealing with people with autism during emergencies.

The kits include communication boards and visuals to make communication more accessible.

