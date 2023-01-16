Northeast Ohio Weather: Warmer than normal pattern; rain likely tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Active week ahead as a parade of storms will track across the country. It’s mainly rounds of rain for our area as we will remain warmer than normal much of this week. High clouds in place today. High temperatures in the 40s. We are tracking an area of low pressure that will be moving into Iowa this afternoon. This system will be over Lake Michigan tomorrow afternoon. The cold front with this guy will cross our area tomorrow afternoon. Widespread rain will build in tonight. A quarter to half inch of rain is in the forecast. Temperatures fall to the 35 to 40 degree range. The steady rain should be out of the area by sunrise tomorrow. Temperatures will surge to around 50 degrees or higher. Isolated afternoon showers as the cold front passes by. Areas of drizzle will be around Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Another system will impact the region Wednesday night and Thursday with more rain.

