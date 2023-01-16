2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

NY man arrested in Cincinnati, accused of selling fake Bengals tickets

New York man, Timothy Nesmith, was arrested Sunday after officers claim he was selling fake...
New York man, Timothy Nesmith, was arrested Sunday after officers claim he was selling fake Bengals tickets.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police arrested a man from New York Sunday after he allegedly sold counterfeit Bengals tickets.

Court documents say that 54-year-old Timothy Nesmith was selling the tickets with a Cincinnati Bengals Trademark of “B” on them.

It is unclear how many tickets he allegedly sold and how many people claimed they were scammed.

A Hamilton County judge set Nesmith’s bond at $2,000, and he would be required to wear an electronic ankle monitoring unit or EMU.

Jail records show that he faces one count of trademark counterfeiting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged

Latest News

Donations requested for Medina County family who lost everything in house fire
Donations requested for Medina County family who lost everything in house fire
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victims as Jayden Baez, Miguel...
Loved ones shocked after Cleveland family slain in shooting: ‘There were no signs’
University Hospitals hands out free car locks after multiple vehicle thefts
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after being sacked by Pittsburgh...
Cleveland Browns’ resale tickets are cheapest in AFC North: Here’s why
Deadly shooting investigation.
Cleveland police: Man shot and killed at Sunoco gas station