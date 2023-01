CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State will have a new starting QB in the fall, now that C.J. Stroud has declared for the NFL draft.

Stroud played 2 seasons in Columbus, throwing 85 TD passes with just 12 interceptions.

He’s expected to be a top 5 pick in the draft.

The last game of CJ Stroud’s career was arguably his best ever. Against Georgia, you saw all of the qualities that make him a QB1 candidate. pic.twitter.com/rkaY7bnkFS — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) January 16, 2023

CJ Stroud be like pic.twitter.com/zMrcfgOdsJ — McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 16, 2023

