University Hospitals hands out free car locks after multiple vehicle thefts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospitals is now giving away anti-theft devices to employees who own either a Kia or Hyundai.

A spokesperson said there have been six of those vehicles stolen from the parking lots at UH Cleveland Medical Center.

Thieves have specifically targeted the Kia ad Hyundai models that use an inserted key instead of a push-button ignition and there has been a rash of thefts nationwide.

University Hospitals released the below statement to 19 News:

“Like some cities have been doing, UH is being proactive and the UH Police Department will soon provide these steering locks to our employees who own Hyundai and Kia vehicles.”

Multiple police agencies are also giving away anti-theft devices to Kia and Hyundai owners; including, Strongsville, Willoughby, Willowick, Fairview Park and Mentor-on-the-Lake.

Hyundai has previously released the below statement regarding the large number of Hyundais stolen nationwide.

*Hyundai has released a glass break sensor security kit that targets the method of entry used by thieves to break into these vehicles. These kits are available for purchase and installation at Hyundai dealerships and Compustar authorized installers across the country. The MSRP for the kit is $170, and the estimated cost for installation may vary by location.

*Hyundai is also developing a software update to further secure these targeted vehicles. We anticipate that this software update will become available for certain vehicles in the first half of 2023, with updates for other vehicles following thereafter. Please note that all Hyundai vehicles meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. Some earlier models, without a push-button ignition, do not have engine immobilizers. In November 2021, engine immobilizers became standard on all Hyundai vehicles produced. Customers who have questions can contact the Hyundai Customer Care Center at 800-633-5151.”

Kia has released the below statement to Kia owners regarding vehicle thefts.

“Kia also continues its efforts to develop additional solutions for vehicles not originally equipped with an immobilizer, including the development and testing of enhanced security software. All 2022 models and trims have an immobilizer applied either at the beginning of the year or as a running change, and all Kia vehicles meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. Kia customers with questions regarding their Kia vehicle should contact the Kia Consumer Assistance Center directly at 1-800-333-4542 (Kia).”

