U.S. Marshals offer reward for information on fugitive wanted for fleeing from Amherst police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are offering reward for information leading to the capture of a man accused of fleeing from Amherst police.

John Liston, 39, is also wanted for a parole violation.

John Liston ((Source: U.S. Marshals))

According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, Liston is known to frequent the Lorain and Cleveland areas.

If you have any information in reference to John Liston, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

