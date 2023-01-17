2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 seriously injured in Erie County crash

Police Lights
Police Lights(WBNG)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Norwalk man and woman were seriously injured in a one-car crash Monday afternoon in Groton Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol got the call for the crash that happened on Mason Road near the intersection of Magill Road around 1:45 P.M.

According to OSHP, the car was traveling westbound on Mason Road when it drove off the right side of the roadway, striking a mailbox, railroad crossing post, sign, and two wooden poles the car then came to a rest in a field on the North side of the road.

Wires from Edison electric came down across Mason Road. Both occupants were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

The driver 27-year-old Dylan Lucal sustained serious injuries from the crash and was taken to Firelands Hospital in Sandusky, Ohio.

The passenger, 27-year-old Paige N. Stark, of Norwalk, Ohio sustained serious injuries and was life-flighted from the scene to Saint Vincent Hospital in Toledo.

Alcohol and/or drug use are believed to be a factor at this time, according to OSHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on the scene by Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Groton Township Fire/EMS, Ohio Edison, Norfolk Southern, and Sandusky Towing.

