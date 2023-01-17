2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Akron man punches woman at red light in attempted robbery

(Source: 19 News)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old Akron woman stopped at a red light was victim of an attempted robbery Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police said Monday around 4:42 p.m., the woman was stopped at the light at Cedar Street and Dart Avenue.

While at the light, she said she was approached by an unknown man, who opened her door, punched her in the face multiple times and shouted “give me.”

The woman was on speakerphone with her husband during the attack, which police said may have prevented the situation from escalating further.

The suspect fled the scene empty-handed, and the victim was able to call police minutes later.

Police said the man was thin, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and pants, with a white scarf covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

Martin Muniz appeared in Cleveland Municipal County court Tuesday
$5M bond set for Cleveland man accused of shooting 5, killing 4
Property tax deadline extended for Cuyahoga County residents
New programs, grants helping Northeast Ohio seniors
Cleveland Heights - University Heights City School District
MetroHealth partners with schools to provide healthcare