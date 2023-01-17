Arraignment for Cleveland man accused of shooting 5, killing 4

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of fatally shooting four people and injuring an 8-year-old girl at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre Friday night is expected in court Tuesday morning.

Martin Muniz, 41, was charged with aggravated murder on Sunday, according to court records.

Muniz, who is currently in jail, is accused of killing his father, sister, and nephew at a home in the 3700 block of Mack Court.

Martin Muniz (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)

Muniz allegedly shot all five victims in the head in different rooms of the house at approximately 7:10 p.m. on Jan. 13, according to a criminal complaint filed in the Cleveland Municipal Court, obtained by 19 News.

According to police, Muniz flagged down officers around 7:50 p.m. and told them about the shooting and where the victims were located.

34-year-old Angelic Gonzalez, her 69-year-old father, Miguel Gonzalez, and her 16-year-old son, Jayden Baez, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A fourth shooting victim, 48-year-old Anthony Boothe, died at MetroHealth Medical Center over the weekend, according to police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police confirmed Angelic, Miguel and Jayden are Muniz’s sister, father and nephew. Officials confirmed Booth is Muniz’s brother-in-law.

Boothe’s 8-year-old daughter was also shot and taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

Police confirmed the child was still confined in the hospital on Sunday.

“We believe preliminarily that it’s domestic related,” Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond said at the scene. “Our hearts go out to the family, the relatives and so forth and it’s currently under investigation.”

Cleveland City Council President Blaine A. Griffin and Councilwoman Jasmin Santana released a statement on the shooting:

A death in the city is always a loss. This family tragedy is heartbreaking. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victims. We thank the fast action of our law enforcement officers and the community in apprehending the suspect allegedly responsible for this horrible crime. The Cleveland Division of Police will continue to update the community with more information as it becomes available.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb also released a statement on the shooting:

This has been a painful week as we face the devastation caused by another horrific act of gun violence in our city. Tonight’s incident is particularly terrible as it took place at home, a place where a family should feel safe and secure. My prayers are with the victims and their family, friends and neighbors as they navigate a tragic situation. I am also grateful to the responding officers for rendering aid, securing the neighborhood, and quickly apprehending the suspect. We will provide updates as the situation unfolds.

The community came together Saturday to mourn the tragedy, including James Box, a family friend and long-time activist, who said the shooting is a wakeup call that violence doesn’t stop at the front door.

Box also said the suspect, who has not been formally charged as of Saturday night, spent two decades in prison and may have suffered from mental health issues.

“If something happens you got to talk about it or else stuff like this will happen,” Box said. “You don’t know what underlying issues manifested prior to this. That could have been a sign that this was going to happen.”

His criminal background include several crimes and convictions out of New Jersey including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, absconding from parole, and several weapons violations, among other crimes.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.