CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wednesday should be a fun matchup as the Cavs visit the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies.

Memphis has won 10 straight games and Memphis star Ja Morant is 10th in the league in scoring (27.5 ppg).

1 minute of @JaMorant dunks. He’s only 23 and already has some of the craziest dunks of all time!

Crazy he has way more in-traffic dunks than fast break trick dunks.

I want to see him get an in-game Eastbay one of these days! pic.twitter.com/HIzJBuMyf1 — Dunkademics (@Dunkademics) January 15, 2023

Cleveland may be without guard Donovan Mitchell, who left Monday’s game against New Orleans with a groin injury.

#Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell was held out of practice with strained left groin. Team will submit injury report after traveling to Memphis. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) January 17, 2023

