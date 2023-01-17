2 Strong 4 Bullies
Boy, 11, fatally shot in Dallas by teen arguing with another

A 14-year-old girl is accused in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Dallas, Texas. (WFAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — A 14-year-old girl fatally shot an 11-year-old boy at a Dallas apartment complex parking lot after retrieving a gun during an argument with another child, police said.

Police said that the 14-year-old shot in the direction of the girl she was fighting with, but the shot ended up striking the 11-year-old bystander on Sunday afternoon.

“Everyone involved are juveniles and this is just a horrible incident,” police Sgt. Warren Mitchell said.

The 11-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police say the 14-year-old ran from the scene of the shooting and was later taken into custody at a nearby apartment complex. Police said the 14-year-old is being held at a juvenile justice center and is expected to be charged with murder.

The weapon was recovered, according to police, who continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

