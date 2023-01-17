2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Brook Park man accused of causing deadly crash pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)(Trowbridge Crash)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 24-year-old Brook Park man accused of causing a deadly crash on Cleveland’s West Side while driving a stolen car last August entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Raymond Francis was indicted on the charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to comply and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Raymond Francis
Raymond Francis((Source: WOIO))

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, Francis fled a traffic stop in the area of Clark Avenue near W. 46th Street in Cleveland.

Troopers said they did not chase the driver and shortly afterwards Francis crashed into another car at Trowbridge Avenue and W. 41st Street.

The driver of the car he crashed into, Annelise Endress, 28, of Cleveland, died from her injuries.

Francis was taken into custody at the scene of the crash.

Troopers said the car Francis was driving, a BMW, was stolen from a dealership in Strongsville during a test drive.

Francis is being held on a $1 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center. There is no next court date scheduled.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

Arraignment for Cleveland man accused of shooting 5, killing 4
Extra police officers assigned to Massillon Middle School
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
Arraignment for Cleveland man accused of shooting 5, killing 4
Man steals iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch from Verizon store, Cleveland Police say
Man steals iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch from Verizon store, Cleveland Police say