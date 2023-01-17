Browns new defensive coordinator ‘will absolutely push back’ if needed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jim Schwartz, the Browns new defensive coordinator, not only brings a track record of NFL success to Cleveland.

He also brings an attitude that the team and head coach Kevin Stefanski both need, according to Jeff Risdon of The Browns Wire.

Schwartz, 56, hasn’t been officially named yet to the new role but an announcement is expected soon. The Associated Press was the first to report he is taking the job.

Schwartz was defensive coordinator of the Eagles when they won the Super Bowl in 2018, and he also worked there with current Browns general manager Andrew Berry.

