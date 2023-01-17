Cleveland Browns hire new defensive coordinator

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns will hire Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator, according to AP sources.

#Browns are hiring Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) January 17, 2023

Schwartz has been a coach for the Detroit Lions, and a defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles, including during the Eagles’ first Super Bowl championship in Super Bowl LII.

Schwartz has not signed his official contract with the Browns yet, according to AP sources.

Schwartz hiring will become official once he signs the contract. Not quite there yet.#Browns — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) January 17, 2023

The Browns have been searching for a new defensive coordinator since firing Joe Woods earlier this month

Schwartz was among early candidates for the position, including Patriots’ Jerod Mayo and Steelers’ Brian Flores.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.