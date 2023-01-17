Cleveland Browns hire new defensive coordinator
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns will hire Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator, according to AP sources.
Schwartz has been a coach for the Detroit Lions, and a defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles, including during the Eagles’ first Super Bowl championship in Super Bowl LII.
Schwartz has not signed his official contract with the Browns yet, according to AP sources.
The Browns have been searching for a new defensive coordinator since firing Joe Woods earlier this month
Schwartz was among early candidates for the position, including Patriots’ Jerod Mayo and Steelers’ Brian Flores.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.