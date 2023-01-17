CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A utility worker was shot during an attempted aggravated robbery on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying two persons of interest.

The attempted aggravated robbery happened in the area of West 31st Street and Mapledale Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 10, according to police.

Police said it is believed that both these men live on or near Pearl Road and Archwood Avenue, possibly in the Laurel Manor Apartments.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the persons of interest shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Cleveland utility worker shot in attempted aggravated robbery, persons of interest wanted, police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Jelenich at 216-623-2714 if you recognize these persons of interest or have any other information on the attempted aggravated robbery.

