CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police recovered a variety of items stolen from a burglarized home and a construction site, and detectives are trying to return them to their rightful owner.

Police said multiple items were taken from the Battery Park home when it was burglarized on Dec. 13.

Multiple tools were then stolen from a Detroit Avenue construction site on Dec. 15, according to police.

The Ford Explorer suspected to be involved was located and towed away, police said, and the suspects were identified.

A search warrant was executed on the Explorer, which lead to police to find the following items shared in these photos by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Do you own these items stolen from Cleveland home or construction site? (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Hart socket set

Husky snake

XL black polo

3 black wigs

Crescent shears

small Santa outfit

pink couch

green heated blanket

20-23″ expert gardener shears

Call Det. Majid at 216-623-2760 if you are missing any of these items, or have any other information on the burglary and theft.

