Duo of catalytic converter theft suspects in red van wanted in Cleveland, police say
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of suspects from a red van are wanted for stealing a catalytic converter, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.
The red van pulled into a parking lot in the 2600 block of Scranton Road on Jan. 14 and cut the catalytic converter off of a Honda CRV, according to police.
Police said it appears that a woman wearing pink sweatpants and a man got out of the van in front of the Honda.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the man, woman, and van shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:
If you recognize the man, woman, or van, call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.
