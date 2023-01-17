CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of suspects from a red van are wanted for stealing a catalytic converter, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

The red van pulled into a parking lot in the 2600 block of Scranton Road on Jan. 14 and cut the catalytic converter off of a Honda CRV, according to police.

Police said it appears that a woman wearing pink sweatpants and a man got out of the van in front of the Honda.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the man, woman, and van shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Duo of catalytic converter theft suspects in red van wanted in Cleveland, police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

If you recognize the man, woman, or van, call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

