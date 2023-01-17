CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are accused of breaking out the rear driver’s side window of a car on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The crime happened at West 30th Street and Clifton around 9 p.m. on Jan. 7, according to police.

Police said the two then drove off in a white sedan.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects and the sedan shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Duo wanted for breaking car window on Cleveland’s West Side, police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

If you recognize these suspects or the car, call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

