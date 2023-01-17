2 Strong 4 Bullies
Duo wanted for breaking car window on Cleveland’s West Side, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are accused of breaking out the rear driver’s side window of a car on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The crime happened at West 30th Street and Clifton around 9 p.m. on Jan. 7, according to police.

Police said the two then drove off in a white sedan.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects and the sedan shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

If you recognize these suspects or the car, call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

