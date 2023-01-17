Extra police officers assigned to Massillon Middle School

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional police officers will be at Massillon Middle School Tuesday after officials were made aware of a threat on social media.

Massillon police said they are investigating the Snapchat threat and are taking all proper precautions.

Besides the school resource officer, there will be an extra police officers inside the school building and more exterior patrols.

“As always, our students safety is our priority,” posted Massillon police on Facebook.

