Extra police officers assigned to Massillon Middle School

(Source: Massillon police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional police officers will be at Massillon Middle School Tuesday after officials were made aware of a threat on social media.

Massillon police said they are investigating the Snapchat threat and are taking all proper precautions.

Besides the school resource officer, there will be an extra police officers inside the school building and more exterior patrols.

“As always, our students safety is our priority,” posted Massillon police on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

