Geauga County teen thwarts burglary by pointing mom’s gun at home intruder

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Geauga County mother is still on edge days after her teenage son had to stop a home intruder by pointing a gun at him.

“Now I have cameras in my house which I’ve never wanted before and I never thought I’d have and I’m at work like with my phone propped up with cameras now watching my front door,” said Ashleigh Jarrett.

It will probably take some time before Ashleigh Jarrett feels safe at her home again. Less than a week ago her 16-year-old son came face to face with a home intruder.

“I’ll be honest it caught me off guard,” said Brayden Jarrett. “I didn’t expect it I thought it was my uncle I mean yes it was a little scary. When it happened and I was like I didn’t want to shoot the guy but if he was coming, I had no other choice. I didn’t know what he was gonna do so definitely was definitely scary.”

Brayden Jarrett had just come home from school last Tuesday when he heard a car pulling up to his Montville home. At first, he thought it was his uncle, but when he looked out the window, he saw a strange man coming towards his house. The teen who grew up hunting and taking safety training courses went right for his mother’s 9mm gun.

“I stood right back there where it turned into the kitchen and the living room and I stood there and I stayed quiet.”

Brayden stood with his mom’s gun and watched as the man walked right up to his home and opened the first door and then the second which he didn’t realize was unlocked

“That’s when I cocked the gun back and I pointed it at the door.”

Once the intruder realized Brayden was armed, he took off running.

“Never like pulled a gun out of anything before that was definitely something I wish no one to go through pulling a gun on someone. It’s definitely scary.”

The first call Brayden made was to his mom.

“He says this guy just drove past the house again and I said that’s it I gotta call the cops.”

Ashleigh called the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office and rushed home from work.

“It’s you know a 25-minute drive of my son pulled a gun on another human,” she said. “He’s so young to have to experience that and then it goes through your head, is he gonna have any mental problems or like anguish from this.”

Ashleigh says as much as she wishes it never happened, she is proud of her son for protecting their home.

“Most proud that is definitely like one of those awakening moments like as a mom, a single mom,” Ashleigh said. “My baby has become my protector and it’s a little heartbreaking that he’s old enough to do these things but at the same time, he protected our home. We could’ve lost a lot that day. I could’ve lost him.”

Brayden did a photo lineup with detectives and the family is hoping the suspect will be off the streets soon.

