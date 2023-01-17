Man pleads guilty to killing a Cleveland mother of 5

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man pleaded guilty Tuesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Court to killing a Cleveland mother of five children.

Charm Gray pleaded guilty on Jan. 17, 2023. ((Source: WOIO))

Charm Gray, 32, was convicted of five counts; including, involuntary manslaughter.

Gray shot and killed Tara Howard on May 6, 2022.

Charm Gray ((Source: Dorothy Walwyn))

Howard, 44, was found inside her home on East 125th Street in the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood.

Tara Howard (Source: Provided to WOIO)

Family members told 19 News one of Howard’s daughters ran across the street for help and one of her sons fought to protect her.

“Domestic violence is serious and we’ve got to start taking it seriously because this is what happened to my daughter. The signs were there but nobody paid attention. It was too late and then when it happened, it happened and it happened in the worst way,” said Howard’s mother Sharon Howard.

Gray will be sentenced by Judge William McGinty on Feb. 23. He faces 15 to 20 years in prison.

