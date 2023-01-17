Man steals iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch from Verizon store, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted for stealing several Apple products from a Verizon store, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.
The theft happened at 11624 Clifton Blvd. at approximately 2 p.m. on Dec. 22, according to police.
Police said the suspect grabbed the following items and ran out of the store without paying for them:
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
- tenth generation iPad
- series eight Apple Watch
He then ran eastbound on Clifton Boulevard, said police.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:
If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this theft, call First District Det. Rodriguez at 216-623-2533 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.
Reference report #2022-371241 with your tips.
