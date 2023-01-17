CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted for stealing several Apple products from a Verizon store, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

The theft happened at 11624 Clifton Blvd. at approximately 2 p.m. on Dec. 22, according to police.

Police said the suspect grabbed the following items and ran out of the store without paying for them:

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

tenth generation iPad

series eight Apple Watch

He then ran eastbound on Clifton Boulevard, said police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

Man steals iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch from Verizon store, Cleveland Police say (Cleveland Division of Police First District)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this theft, call First District Det. Rodriguez at 216-623-2533 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2022-371241 with your tips.

