Man wanted for stealing generator from Cleveland business, police say

Man wanted for stealing generator from Cleveland business, police say
Man wanted for stealing generator from Cleveland business, police say(Cleveland Division of Police First District)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of stealing a generator from a business on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

The suspect stole the generator from Mystic Chemical Products at 4510 West 160th St. on Jan. 4, according to police.

Police said he disconnected the generator from the back of a work vehicle and put it in the back of a burgundy four-door sedan.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this theft, call First District Det. Pierse at 216-623-2541 or the Crime Stoppers tip line 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-003983 with your tips.

