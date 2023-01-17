MetroHealth partners with schools to provide healthcare

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In an effort to expand health services, MetroHealth announced their partnership with Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District (CH-UH) to open a Wellness Center at Heights High School.

The new Heights Wellness Center will offer services such as physicals, chronic disease management, care coordination, immunizations, mental health screenings, urgent care, lab work and more to the district’s students, family and staff.

“Our goal at the School Health Program is to increase access to health care to support student success in and out of the classroom,” said Katie Davis, RN, executive director, Community and Corporate Health at MetroHealth. “We are excited that this funding has allowed us to build a physical space that can support the entire district – students, family and staff – to focus on both health and wellness. Being in the building allows our team to build trusted relationships with students and strengthen our partnership.”

MetroHealth and CH-UH officials will celebrate with a ribbon cutting and open house on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

The Heights Wellness Center is located at Heights High School, 13263 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights.

With additional funding from multiple relief funds, MetroHealth plans to provide care at more than 20 schools throughout Northeast Ohio in the future.

