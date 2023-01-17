New programs, grants helping Northeast Ohio seniors

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thanks to several million dollars in grants, there are now four new programs aimed at helping senior citizens safely live in their own homes.

The grants are from new private and public partnerships and will help seniors with food, home repairs and transportation.

The Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging (WRAA) made the announcement Tuesday morning.

“We all can thank Senator Sherrod Brown and County Council leaders Pernel Jones and Yvonne Conwell for securing these grants, as the programs that will be implemented will allow our seniors to remain safe and secure in their homes,” said Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne. “These investments will have a profound impact on the lives of older adults in Cuyahoga County and will help keep them in the homes they love and the communities they cherish.”

There are about 400,000 older adults living in Cuyahoga and Lorain counties.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.