Northeast Ohio Weather: Temperatures in the 50s today

19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:40 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We had a round of rain roll through last night. A weak cold front will track through the area this afternoon. There is just a small chance of a stray shower with it. We will keep it mainly dry today with a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures in the 50 to 55 degree range. Cloudy sky tonight with areas of drizzle. The drizzle could linger into tomorrow morning. A colder air mass briefly builds in. Afternoon temperatures tomorrow will be around 40 degrees. The parade of storms continues across the country. The next one will eject out of the Rockies tomorrow. We will be on the warm side of the system at first. A steady rain develops Wednesday night. A very warm day Thursday as temperatures surge well in the 50s and even close to 60 degrees. Scattered showers in the morning then again later in the afternoon. Colder air builds in Thursday night and Friday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

