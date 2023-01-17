OHSAA to partner with Esports Ohio, allowing students to letter in the sport

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) and Esports Ohio have announced a new partnership that will promote the annual Esports state tournament in May. Currently, 250 schools are affiliated with Esports Ohio, which was created by teachers to help grow Esports within Ohio high schools.

“Participation in Esports is growing very rapidly and Esports Ohio has been a big part of making it an educational and competitive opportunity for students,” said Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director. “The opportunity for these students to be a part of a team and represent their school is very exciting. We are excited to work with an Ohio-based organization that is made up of teachers and school people.”

The tournament is scheduled for May 20-21 at the University of Akron, with trophies given out similar to the OHSAA trophies for the 28 sanctioned sports. All students will also be lettered like any other varsity sport.

OHSAA says that Esports has a normal season like any other sport, which helps to further its place as a legitimate high school sport, in addition to the increased popularity.

According to OHSAA, “the Esports Ohio season begins in the fall and continues with a seven-week regular-season from the end of January to the middle of March. The regional tournament is May 6-7″. They anticipate this to lead to many more school teams to start.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.