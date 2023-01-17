Plea expected from Cleveland man accused of killing a mother of 5

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of murdering a Cleveland mother of five children is expected to plead guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday afternoon.

Charm Gray, 32, is accused of shooting and killing Tara Howard on May 6, 2022.

Charm Gray ((Source: Dorothy Walwyn))

Howard, 44, was found inside her home on East 125th Street in the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood.

Tara Howard (Source: Provided to WOIO)

Family members told 19 News one of Howard’s daughters ran across the street for help and one of her sons fought to protect her.

“Domestic violence is serious and we’ve got to start taking it seriously because this is what happened to my daughter. The signs were there but nobody paid attention. It was too late and then when it happened, it happened and it happened in the worst way,” said Howard’s mother Sharon Howard.

Gray is being held on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.