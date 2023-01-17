2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Plea expected from Cleveland man accused of killing a mother of 5

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of murdering a Cleveland mother of five children is expected to plead guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday afternoon.

Charm Gray, 32, is accused of shooting and killing Tara Howard on May 6, 2022.

Charm Gray
Charm Gray((Source: Dorothy Walwyn))

Howard, 44, was found inside her home on East 125th Street in the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood.

Tara Howard
Tara Howard(Source: Provided to WOIO)

Family members told 19 News one of Howard’s daughters ran across the street for help and one of her sons fought to protect her.

“Domestic violence is serious and we’ve got to start taking it seriously because this is what happened to my daughter. The signs were there but nobody paid attention. It was too late and then when it happened, it happened and it happened in the worst way,” said Howard’s mother Sharon Howard.

Gray is being held on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

Shievon Seats (Source: Family)
Woman murdered inside Cleveland Heights home
(Source: Euclid police)
Suspects break into Euclid car dealership
Missing Huron County mom
Martin Muniz appeared in Cleveland Municipal County court Tuesday
$5M bond set for Cleveland man accused of shooting 5, killing 4