Property tax deadline extended for Cuyahoga County residents

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County officials extended the deadline for residents to pay their property taxes.

Cuyahoga County Treasury Department officials announced Tuesday the deadline has been moved from Jan. 26 to Feb. 9.

The bills were mailed to more than 300,000 county residents.

The funds collected from property taxes provide revenue for local schools, cities, villages, townships, libraries, and vital public services.

  • Taxpayers can pay by mail with parcel number written on the check.

Cuyahoga County Treasurer

P.O. Box 94547

Cleveland, OH 44115 (Envelope must be postmarked by Feb. 9 to avoid penalties and interest)

  • You can also pay online with an e-check or credit card at cuyahogacounty.us/treasury or by phone 1-877-738-1212.
  • There is also a drop box located on the side of the Cuyahoga County Administrative HQ at 2079 East Ninth Street, 1st floor. Available 24 hours/seven days a week. No cash accepted.
  • You can pay In person at the Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters, Key Bank branches in Cuyahoga County, or Auto Title branches

Taxpayers who are unable to make full payment of their property taxes can call (216) 443-7400 or email treascomment@cuyahogacounty.us to make an appointment with the Treasury Department to discuss payment arrangements.

