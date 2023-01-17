2 Strong 4 Bullies
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison

Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (CNN) – Realty TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are set to report to two separate federal prisons Tuesday.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” stars were found guilty of evading taxes and conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years.

It will be a far cry from the lavish lifestyle for which the Atlanta real estate tycoon and his family became known.

Both also got three years of probation.

The two have maintained their innocence, and their lawyers have said the couple plans to appeal the verdict in their case.

