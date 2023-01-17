2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Reward being offered in case of missing Huron County mother

Amanda Dean has been missing for more than five years.
By Julia Bingel and Dan DeRoos
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults announced Tuesday, an anonymous donor is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who helps locate a missing Huron County mom last seen more than five years ago.

Amanda Dean was the victim of domestic abuse and was last seen in July 2017 in Collins.

By leaving, Dean has not seen her four children, some of whom now have her grandchildren that she has not met.

According to Sylvia Colon, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Cleveland Missing, Dean’s disappearance is under unusual circumstances.

Colon said her family was initially told by Huron County Sheriff deputies Dean was at a safe house and not missing.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Huron County family demanding ‘proof of life’ in missing mom case

The original case was handled by the Huron County Sheriff’s office, but the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) has taken over.

The Huron county Sheriff issued the following statement in December 2022:

“On December 21, 2022, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office has officially reopened an investigation into Amanda D. Dean’s whereabouts. Ms. Dean entered into a safe house in 2017 and has not had contact with her family since. We have had conversations and a meeting with Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) agents and requested they review and continue the investigation. We have provided BCI with all the information available for their review.

Once it has determined who will officially be in charge of the investigation, that agency will designate an intermediary who will be the point of contact with the family. We will have no further comments during this investigation.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

Shievon Seats (Source: Family)
Woman murdered inside Cleveland Heights home
Arraignment for Cleveland man accused of shooting 5, killing 4
Arraignment for Cleveland man accused of shooting 5, killing 4
Martin Muniz appeared in Cleveland Municipal County court Tuesday
$5M bond set for Cleveland man accused of shooting 5, killing 4
(Source: Euclid police)
Suspects break into Euclid car dealership