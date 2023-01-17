CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rite Aid shoplifting suspect accused of filling a backpack full of items and using force to leave store is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

The crime happened at 3402 Clark Ave. at 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 3, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Shoplifter ‘used force’ to leave Rite Aid with backpack of stolen items, Cleveland Police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize him or have any other information on this crime.

