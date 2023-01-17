2 Strong 4 Bullies
Strongsville Police offer steering wheel locks to residents with a Kia or Hyundai

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Strongsville Police announced that the department received a shipment of steering wheel locks for residents with a Kia or Hyundai.

These anti-theft devices are for Strongsville residents whose Kia or Hyundai has a key ignition.

They can be picked up at the police department at 18688 Royalton Rd. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

