Strongsville Police offer steering wheel locks to residents with a Kia or Hyundai
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Strongsville Police announced that the department received a shipment of steering wheel locks for residents with a Kia or Hyundai.
These anti-theft devices are for Strongsville residents whose Kia or Hyundai has a key ignition.
They can be picked up at the police department at 18688 Royalton Rd. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
