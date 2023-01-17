Strongsville Police offer steering wheel locks to residents with a Kia or Hyundai

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Strongsville Police announced that the department received a shipment of steering wheel locks for residents with a Kia or Hyundai.

These anti-theft devices are for Strongsville residents whose Kia or Hyundai has a key ignition.

They can be picked up at the police department at 18688 Royalton Rd. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

[ Hey Cleveland and Northeast Ohio, is your brand of car making you a target for thieves? ]

[ East Cleveland police giving out wheel-locks to slow down Hyundai, Kia car thieves ]

[ Westlake police offer free steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai owners ]

[ Fairview Park police: Anti-theft devices available for residents who drive Kia, Hyundai vehicles ]

[ Mentor-on-the-Lake Police offers steering wheel locks to residents with Hyundais ]

[ Willoughby Police offer steering wheel locks to residents with Hyundais ]

[ Willowick Police offer steering wheel locks to residents with Hyundais ]

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.