Suspects break into Euclid car dealership

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Several suspects remain on the loose after breaking into a car dealership earlier this month.

Euclid police said on Jan. 14, the suspects threw a rock through a window at Spitzer Honda in the 900 block of E. 200th Street.

The broken window then gave the suspects access to the sales floor, police said.

Once inside, they rummaged through desks and drawers, but police said nothing was missing and no cars were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Euclid Detectives at 216-289-8505.

