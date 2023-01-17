US Marshals arrest Toledo murder suspect in Garfield Heights
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service said a 26-year-old murder suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Garfield Heights.
According to a news release, Titus Crittendon is accused in the fatal shooting of Everett White, 24, in Toledo.
The shooting took place Dec. 18, 2021 near a home on Broadway Street.
Detectives found White in a car dead from multiple gunshot wounds, U.S. Marshals said.
Toledo police identified Crittendon as a suspect after video evidence showed him walking away from White’s car after the shooting, according to the release.
U.S. Marshals said Crittendon was tracked to a home on Plymouth Avenue, where officers took him into custody.
