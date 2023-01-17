US Marshals arrest Toledo murder suspect in Garfield Heights

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service said a 26-year-old murder suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Garfield Heights.

According to a news release, Titus Crittendon is accused in the fatal shooting of Everett White, 24, in Toledo.

The shooting took place Dec. 18, 2021 near a home on Broadway Street.

Detectives found White in a car dead from multiple gunshot wounds, U.S. Marshals said.

Toledo police identified Crittendon as a suspect after video evidence showed him walking away from White’s car after the shooting, according to the release.

U.S. Marshals said Crittendon was tracked to a home on Plymouth Avenue, where officers took him into custody.

“This arrest is another example of our strong law enforcement partnerships across the northern district of Ohio. Outstanding police work from Toledo all the way to Cleveland, resulted in another dangerous fugitive being taken off the street.”

