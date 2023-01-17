2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

US Marshals arrest Toledo murder suspect in Garfield Heights

Titus Crittendon
Titus Crittendon(Source: Toledo Police Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service said a 26-year-old murder suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Garfield Heights.

According to a news release, Titus Crittendon is accused in the fatal shooting of Everett White, 24, in Toledo.

The shooting took place Dec. 18, 2021 near a home on Broadway Street.

Detectives found White in a car dead from multiple gunshot wounds, U.S. Marshals said.

Toledo police identified Crittendon as a suspect after video evidence showed him walking away from White’s car after the shooting, according to the release.

U.S. Marshals said Crittendon was tracked to a home on Plymouth Avenue, where officers took him into custody.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

Carroll County investigators uncover decomposing bodies of mother, son in home
Carroll County investigators uncover decomposing bodies of mother, son in home
Heavy police presence at apartment complex in Lorain, Ohio
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Lorain apartment complex, police source says
J.B. Bickerstaff
J.B. Bickerstaff
Jeff Risdon on Jim Schwartz
Jeff Risdon on Jim Schwartz