CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 43-year-old woman was murdered inside a home Monday.

The body of Shievon Seats was discovered at a residence in the 3200 block of East Overlook Road.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now determine the cause of death.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Heights police for additional information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.