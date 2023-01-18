2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

2 former East Cleveland cops convicted of accepting bribes

(Source: Facebook)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two former East Cleveland police officers pleaded guilty Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas to accepting bribes in the summer of 2018.

As part of the plea agreement, Von Harris, 53, and Demarkco Johnson, 29, also permanently forfeited their OPATA certification.

Von Harris, former East Cleveland police officer
Von Harris, former East Cleveland police officer((Source: WOIO))

“Police officers are held to a higher standard and these officers violated the oath they swore to uphold,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor O’Malley. “We are sending a stern warning that public corruption of any kind will not be tolerated in this county. The citizens of this county deserve better.”

Demarkco Johnson, former East Cleveland police officer
Demarkco Johnson, former East Cleveland police officer((Source: WOIO))
  • On June 13, 2018, Harris and Johnson, in police uniform, provided an individual with falsified police reports in exchange for two cash payments of $200 outside of the East Cleveland Police Department.
  • On June 20, 2018. Harris and Johnson provided an individual with falsified police reports in exchange for two cash payments of $200 outside of a gas station near Shaw and Euclid Avenues in East Cleveland.
  • On July 24, Harris and Johnson provided an individual with falsified police reports in exchange for two cash payments of $500 outside of a gas station near Shaw and Euclid Avenues in East Cleveland.

The prosecutor’s office said the individual who received the doctored reports planned on filing an insurance claim worth over $10,000.

Harris and Johnson will be sentenced on Feb. 21.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

(Source: Willoughby police)
Cleveland firefighter pleads guilty to killing roommate
Geauga County plane crash (Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
Plane carrying federal prison inmate crashes in Geauga County
Federal inmate on-board plane which crashed in Geauga County
Federal inmate on-board plane which crashed in Geauga County
Cleveland's Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood welcoming new businesses, homes
New businesses, homes coming to Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood