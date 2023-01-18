2 Strong 4 Bullies
23-year-old Cleveland man arrested after stealing sword, electronics

Dante Jordan
Dante Jordan(Source: Wickliffe Police Department)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old Cleveland man was arrested after running from Wickliffe police following a home burglary, according to police.

Wickliffe officers responded to Shaker Drive on Sunday for the report of a burglary, finding that someone have forced a rear sliding door open.

Police believe that the burglary took place between 4:30 and 8 p.m.

The suspect had ransacked the home, stealing a TV, Playstation 5 and controllers, a sword, a jacket and a book.

A neighbor told police they saw a white Dodge Avenger with heavily tinted windows in the victim’s driveway, and they drove away without their headlights on.

Later that shift, the officer who took the earlier report was patrolling when they saw a car matching that description parked in the lot of a local motel.

The officer looked into the car, finding items stolen during the burglary.

The car was registered under Dante Jordan, who had prior burglary arrests and an active warrant for parole violation.

Police said no one had checked in with that name at the motel, however they set up continual surveillance on the lot.

On Monday around 11 a.m., Jordan was seen leaving the hotel and was approached by an officer.

He immediately fled on foot, the officer chasing him.

During this, the officer saw Jordan throw a gun he had in his hand over a fence.

Police said Jordan threw a gun over a fence while they were chasing him.(Source: Wickliffe Police Department)

He was caught by police near the IR-90 Bishop Road entrance ramp.

Police said Jordan was taken to WPD, where he confessed to the burglary.

He has been charged with burglary, felony theft, weapons under disability, CCW and obstruction.

Jordan was arraigned at Willoughby Municipal Court on Tuesday, and is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

