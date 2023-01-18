2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bodies of Carroll County mother, son found dead inside home over a year later

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said the bodies of 79-year-old Shelvagean Rhoden and her 59 year old son, Jimmie Rhoden, were found inside their home a year and half after they both died.

The Carroll County Coroner has not yet released their causes of death.

According to the sheriff’s report, their bodies were discovered by a teenage boy who was hunting near the secluded home in Rose Township on December 26.

“A neighbor who went up, looked into the window thinking no one was there and seeing the deceased person inside one of the bedrooms,” Carroll County Sheriff Calvin Graham said.

Graham said certain clues hinted investigators to a timeline of when the mother and son likely died.

“What was left in the refrigerator, we know the power was turned off August 24 by Carroll Electric for no payment and there was mail in the house that indicated it was somewhere around mid-June,” Graham said.

The sheriff’s office conducted a welfare check that was requested by Adult Protective Services in September 2021.

“When the deputy went to the home, he got no response and had no indication that anything was wrong,” Graham said.

Through a public records request, 19 News discovered, just before the Rhoden’s likely died, an ambulance was called to the house on June 7, 2021. That was last report 19 News found of any contact with the family.

Investigators said there were no signs of foul play or forced entry.

“Right now, we’re just waiting on the official autopsy reports, and we’ll proceed from there or close the case,” Graham said.

No next of kin were found, so it will be up to Rose Township to decide burial arrangements.

