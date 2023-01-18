Boil Alert issued for Brunswick and parts of North Royalton, Strongsville

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Water Department has issued the following boil advisory due to two large water main breaks and a power outage, according to a press release from the Cleveland Water Department.

Cleveland Water Department Press release below:

DRINKING WATER WARNING

Disease-causing organisms may have entered the Cleveland Water system in Brunswick, Strongsville, and North Royalton

BOIL YOUR WATER BEFORE USING, OR USE BOTTLED WATER

Due to two large water main breaks and a power outage on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, organisms that cause illness in people may have entered the water supply. The affected area is for all Cleveland Water customers south of Drake Road in Brunswick. A map showing the impacted area is available on the Cleveland Water website at: https://clevelandgis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=21d27b6876944aa1b6ac5d060d699fb8

We anticipate the boil advisory continuing through Wednesday, January 18, 2023, and possibly into Thursday morning, January 19. People in the affected area should take the following precautions:

• DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT FLUSHING AND BOILING IT FIRST. If possible, remove aerator screens and flush all taps used for drinking and cooking for at least 3 minutes. Reattach aerators. Fill a clean pot or kettle with COLD water. Bring water to a rolling boil and let it boil for at least 3 minutes. Let the water cool before using, or use bottled water. Store boiled water in a container covered with a lid and if possible in the refrigerator. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

• Waterborne illness may include nausea, vomiting and stomach discomfort. If you experience one or more of these symptoms and they persist, contact your doctor. People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly people may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their healthcare providers.

Cleveland Water has no evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. The possibility, however, does exist that the water system is contaminated and is issuing this advisory as a precaution.

Additional Water Quality Advisory

The water mains that broke are used for direct service to customers. As a result, it may also cause additional disruptions in water quality including discolored water and/or potentially a temporary increase in lead levels in the drinking water. As a precaution, we are providing people in the immediate break area with water filters certified to remove lead for temporarily filtering water used for drinking, cooking and brushing teeth. If you have not received a filter from Cleveland Water, you are not in the area of risk, but you may still wish to purchase and use a water filter certified to remove lead. Manufacturer’s instructions on how to properly use the filter, including when the filter should be changed, are included with the filter and should be read prior to use.

As a standard practice, the USEPA recommends the following actions to reduce possible lead exposure in drinking water:

• CLEAN: Clean your faucet aerator regularly and after disruptions to water service. If possible, remove it before flushing.

• FLUSH: If water has not been used for several hours, run the tap until there is a noticeable temperature drop. Then, run water for 30 seconds to 3 minutes before using it for drinking and cooking. This helps flush water that may have contained lead that may have leached from plumbing.

• CONSUME COLD: Use cold water for cooking, drinking, and preparing baby formula. Boiling the water will not reduce lead. Hot tap water may contain higher levels of metals than cold.

What is being done?

We are investigating and taking the necessary steps to correct the problem as soon as possible. For more information, please contact the Cleveland Water at 216-664-3060 or 1201 Lakeside Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio, 44114. Information will also be posted online at clevelandwater.com and on our social media accounts.

For additional information, general guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes or lead exposure are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791 or visit http://Drinktap.org and http://epa.gov/safewater.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water in the affected area, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

