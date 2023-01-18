2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Canton firefighters rescue dog trapped on riverbank in below-freezing temperatures

Canton firefighters rescue dog trapped on riverbank in below-freezing temperatures
Canton firefighters rescue dog trapped on riverbank in below-freezing temperatures(Canton City Fire Department)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton City firefighters saved the day for a dog trapped on a riverbank in below-freezing temperatures with a rescue mission by the water team.

A good Samaritan spotted the dog in distress around 6 p.m. on Jan. 13 and called first responders for help, according to the Canton City Fire Department.

The Chief and driver were first to arrive on scene, but quickly realized they needed to call in the water rescue team as the 25 degree night continued to drop in temperature, CCFD said.

Here’s how the Canton City Fire Department described what happened:

“On arrival, Chief 1 was met with quite a ruff situation and quickly found out that rescuing the pup with just himself and his driver was pretty far-fetched. With ambient temperatures of 25 degrees Fahrenheit and falling, Chief 1 knew his only paw-sible option was to dispatch our water rescue team. It is unknown how long the K9 was trapped on the riverbank, but would have no doubt turned into a pup-sicle if not for the good Samaritan that collied it in.”

Crews were able to make it across the river and rescue the dog, according to CCFD.

CCFD confirmed that the dog nor the firefighters were injured in this rescue.

The Stark County Dog Warden is helping the now lucky puppy.

Canton firefighters rescue dog trapped on riverbank in below-freezing temperatures
Canton firefighters rescue dog trapped on riverbank in below-freezing temperatures(Canton City Fire Department)
Canton firefighters rescue dog trapped on riverbank in below-freezing temperatures
Canton firefighters rescue dog trapped on riverbank in below-freezing temperatures(Canton City Fire Department)
Canton firefighters rescue dog trapped on riverbank in below-freezing temperatures
Canton firefighters rescue dog trapped on riverbank in below-freezing temperatures(Canton City Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Lakewood man pleads guilty to cruelty to animals after police remove 41 dogs from home
Lakewood man pleads guilty to cruelty to animals after police remove 41 dogs from home
Lakewood Police rescue dozens of dogs from a home December 19, 2022
Lakewood man pleads guilty to cruelty to animals after police remove 41 dogs from home
Lakewood Police rescue dozens of dogs from a home December 19, 2022
Lakewood Dog Warden rescues dozens of dogs in extreme hoarding conditions
‘Act of cruelty’: Conneaut cat to lose arm after being shot in chest (Source: Maddox and...
‘Act of cruelty’: Conneaut cat to lose arm after being shot in chest