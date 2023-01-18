CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton City firefighters saved the day for a dog trapped on a riverbank in below-freezing temperatures with a rescue mission by the water team.

A good Samaritan spotted the dog in distress around 6 p.m. on Jan. 13 and called first responders for help, according to the Canton City Fire Department.

The Chief and driver were first to arrive on scene, but quickly realized they needed to call in the water rescue team as the 25 degree night continued to drop in temperature, CCFD said.

Here’s how the Canton City Fire Department described what happened:

“On arrival, Chief 1 was met with quite a ruff situation and quickly found out that rescuing the pup with just himself and his driver was pretty far-fetched. With ambient temperatures of 25 degrees Fahrenheit and falling, Chief 1 knew his only paw-sible option was to dispatch our water rescue team. It is unknown how long the K9 was trapped on the riverbank, but would have no doubt turned into a pup-sicle if not for the good Samaritan that collied it in.”

Crews were able to make it across the river and rescue the dog, according to CCFD.

CCFD confirmed that the dog nor the firefighters were injured in this rescue.

The Stark County Dog Warden is helping the now lucky puppy.

Canton firefighters rescue dog trapped on riverbank in below-freezing temperatures (Canton City Fire Department)

Canton firefighters rescue dog trapped on riverbank in below-freezing temperatures (Canton City Fire Department)

Canton firefighters rescue dog trapped on riverbank in below-freezing temperatures (Canton City Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.