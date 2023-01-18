2 Strong 4 Bullies
Change of plea hearing for Cleveland firefighter accused of killing roommate

(Source: Willoughby police)
By Julia Bingel and Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland firefighter accused of fatally shooting his roommate at their apartment in April 2022 is set to have a change of plea hearing Wednesday.

Kevin McCarthy, 25, was indicted by a Lake County Grand Jury on the charge of reckless homicide for the April 14 shooting.

Willoughby police said MCarthy called 911 at 8:16 p.m. saying he accidentally shot and killed Christian Kilburg, 25.

The shooting happened at their apartment on Grove Street.

“I can’t believe this happened,” McCarthy said to dispatchers while waiting for police to arrive. “I was going to kill myself.”

McCarthy, who was hired as a firefighter in 2021, has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the judicial proceedings, according to a release from the Cleveland Division of Fire.

